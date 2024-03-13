AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

