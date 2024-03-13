Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.73

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 447671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after buying an additional 726,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

