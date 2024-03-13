Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $208.05 and last traded at $211.79. 421,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,659,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

Specifically, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,311 shares of company stock worth $66,019,853 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.