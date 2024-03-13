Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $208.05 and last traded at $211.79. 421,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,659,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.
Specifically, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,311 shares of company stock worth $66,019,853 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.
Atlassian Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.57.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Read More
