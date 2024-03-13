ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 216.0% in February

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the February 14th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASP Isotopes stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 194,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
