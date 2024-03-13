ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 216.0% in February

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the February 14th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASPI

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,079.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 194,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.