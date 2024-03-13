ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

