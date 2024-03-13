ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $41.65.
About ASMPT
