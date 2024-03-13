ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML stock traded down $12.87 on Wednesday, reaching $971.42. 501,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,342. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.70 and a 200-day moving average of $728.58. The firm has a market cap of $383.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

