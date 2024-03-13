ASB Consultores LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.