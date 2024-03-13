ASB Consultores LLC Sells 146 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $970.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $948.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $869.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.