ASB Consultores LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after buying an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 313.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

