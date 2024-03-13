ASB Consultores LLC Invests $280,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 281.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Corning by 23.9% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 91,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

