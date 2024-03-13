ASB Consultores LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

