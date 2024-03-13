Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.8 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.080 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 12.8 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last ninety days. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

