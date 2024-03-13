Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY remained flat at $14.30 on Wednesday. 16,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,545. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.65. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

