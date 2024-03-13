Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 299.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,800 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the February 14th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,865,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446,852. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

