Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 299.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,800 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the February 14th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,865,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446,852. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
