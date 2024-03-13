Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 5,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,257. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

Featured Articles

