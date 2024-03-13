Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

