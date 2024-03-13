Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

AMNF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

