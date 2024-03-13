Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 292455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arko

Arko Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $707.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 23.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.