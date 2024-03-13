Ariadne Australia Limited (ARA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 27th

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.0025.
Ariadne Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile
