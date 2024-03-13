Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

