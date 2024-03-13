Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS APSI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Aqua Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About Aqua Power Systems
