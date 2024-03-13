Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS APSI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Aqua Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.