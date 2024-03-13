Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aptorum Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

