Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,861. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $119,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

