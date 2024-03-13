Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 32,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,766. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.