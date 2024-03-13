Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,788. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

