APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.30% of APA worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in APA by 30.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in APA by 831.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in APA by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 2,134,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

