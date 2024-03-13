Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,427. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

