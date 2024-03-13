Ankr Price Hits $0.0555 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $555.13 million and approximately $147.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00024627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,893.89 or 1.00008419 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00185339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05618893 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $170,297,961.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

