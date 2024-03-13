Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $137.20

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

SJM stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.