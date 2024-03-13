Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $70.19

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

