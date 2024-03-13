Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) PT at $99.00

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,480,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.