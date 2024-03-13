Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $16.44

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

