Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.86

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 16439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $515.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

