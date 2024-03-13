AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

