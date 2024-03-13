American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 155.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

