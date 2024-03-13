American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

