American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,204,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $175,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

