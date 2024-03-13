American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,946 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Roper Technologies worth $252,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $555.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

