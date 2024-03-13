American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of ON worth $182,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

