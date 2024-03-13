American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $301,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12,654.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 107,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.