American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $235,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cintas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $626.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.46. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

