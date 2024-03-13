American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 584,979 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,979 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Starbucks worth $203,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. 2Xideas AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.0% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 124,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 139,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5,721.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after buying an additional 572,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 627,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

