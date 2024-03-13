American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,187 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $183,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,583,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,092 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

