American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $183,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

