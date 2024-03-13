American Century Companies Inc. Has $286.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 466.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,263,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,745,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.74% of Kenvue worth $286,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $10,562,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kenvue by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,057,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681,123 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.