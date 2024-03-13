American Century Companies Inc. Has $228.39 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Waters worth $228,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

NYSE:WAT opened at $353.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

