American Century Companies Inc. Has $185.32 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $185,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

