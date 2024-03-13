American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of GXO Logistics worth $190,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

