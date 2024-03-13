American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 41,339 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $197,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.80. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

