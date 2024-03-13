American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,094 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $207,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of TTE opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

